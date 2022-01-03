Lectures series on ‘Dr Mohd Tilawat Ali: Life and Contribution’ held

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language and Siraj Chair of Sir Sayyed College organised a lecture series on ‘Prof Mohd Tilawat Ali: Life and Contribution’ at Maulana Azad Research Centre recently.

College’s education society president Dr Shamama Parveen recalled the efforts of Dr Tilawat Ali in setting up Siraj Chair at the college to bring the regional Urdu writers into the mainstream.

Dr Majed Bedar, Noorul Husnain, Dr Rafiuddin Naser, Dr Aslam Mirza, Dr Kirti Jawale, College Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed spoke also spoke.

Dr Mohd Mustafa conducted the proceedings of the programme while Irfan Saudagar proposed a vote of thanks. Vice-Principal Dr Shaikh Mohd Azhar, Dr Vasiullah Pathan, Syed Nisar Ahmed and others took efforts for the success of the programme.