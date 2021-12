Leela Dalvi passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 17: Former teacher at Mahesh Munot Madhyamik Vidyalay, Vambori, Rahuri tehsil, Leela Dalvi (69, Ahmednagar) died of a brief illness at Ahmednagar recently. She is survived by husband and former Ahmednagar District Cooperative Bank officer Baburao Dalvi, son Vishal, daughters Shital Thorat, Shalaka Raut and Vinita Shejul.