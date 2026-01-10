Legal offence against wall painting, displaying banners without permission

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During elections, the practice of painting walls, writing slogans, and installing large hoardings to attract voters has existed for a long time. However, painting walls or putting up hoardings without permission has now been declared a punishable offence under the law, and penal action is taken against violators. This has helped curb the disfigurement of the city to some extent.

The municipal corporation grants permission for putting up hoardings at designated locations. Earlier, painting and signboard work related to this was commonly seen. However, with advancements in technology allowing quicker installation, it is now widely observed across the city that banners of candidates from various political parties are being mounted extensively on electricity poles of MSEDCL.

Notably, even a simple birthday banner is promptly removed by the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment squad, and legal action is taken for defacing the city. However, citizens are questioning why the municipal corporation and the election branch squads appear to be ignoring the large number of banners displayed at road junctions during the election period. It has been frequently observed that permission is obtained for one location but banners are installed at other places, especially on MSEDCL electricity poles.

Two squads deployed to record illegal banners

An application form is provided for obtaining permission to install banners and posters. Candidates are required to submit the form after fulfilling all stipulated conditions. Failure to comply with the rules will invite action against the concerned parties. Two squads from the election branch have been appointed to secretly record illegal posters and banners. Besides , a letter will be sent to MSEDCL seeking clarification in this regard, informed election officer Pravin Phulari.