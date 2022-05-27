Leopard cub found in millet field dies

Forest officials were caring for the cub

Aurangabad, May 27:

The leopard cub found in a millet field in Sasegaon village (Kannad) five days ago died on Friday morning. A team from the forest department was caring for the cub.

The officials had placed the cub in a basket and were waiting for his mother. The mother leopard had visited the cub five times, but had not carried it away. A medical inspection by veterinary officer S Mahajan had found the cub in good health on Thursday. Meanwhile, the officials were concerned as to why the leopard was not carrying the cub away. The CCTV cameras showed that the mother had come close to the cub and also found pug marks in the nearby fields. Team comprising of Kannad forest range officer Rohini Salunkhe, rescue team members S Sheikh, Sanjay Mali, Amol Waghmare, A Kalanki, forest ranger Chakresh Mahajan and other officials under the guidance of deputy forest conservator Suryakant Mankawar and assistant forest conservator Sachin Shinde participated in the operation.

Autopsy performed by medical officials

A team of veterinary officers performed the autopsy of the cub and a team from the forest department conducted the cremation. The team will now take precaution so that the mother leopard does not injure the farmers. "The mother leopard might be having other cubs and might have ignored the cub in the basket", said Salunke.