Leopard found dead in well in Chikalthana

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

A leopard was found dead in a well near Mahadev temple in Chikalthana Shivar on Thursday afternoon. The forest department rescue team took the dead wild cat out of the well.

On Thursday, some children from Ashoknagar were playing in Mahadev temple area and they saw a leopard floating in the well. They informed about it to the nearby residents. They informed about it to the forest department.

The rescue team including forest circle officer Dadasaheb Taur, Sushil Nandole, forest guard Ghusinge, S T Kumawat, Prakash Suryawanshi and others took the leopard out of the well with the help of a net.

The officers opined that the leopard fell accidentally in the well. He tried to come out of the well with the help of the pipe and wires hanging in the well. However, he could not succeed and finally was drowned in the well. The body had started decomposing. It can only be said after the post-mortem that when he fell in the well and what is his age, the officers said.

This leopard would have likely come to this area in search of food and water from the Palshi forest area. There has been a tension in this area as a leopard has been spotted. There is a possibility that there would be more leopards in this area. Three years back, a leopard was spotted in the N-1 Cidco area.

This well is in a deserted area. The residents do not use the water from this well. No one come here frequently, said the owner of the well, Trambak Londhe.

Forest circle officer Dadasaheb Taur said that Dr Vallabh Joshi has conducted the post mortem and the reason of death will be known after the report is received, he said.