Leopard kills calf, dog in 4 days; fear grips Vaijapur farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic has spread among farmers in Bor Dahegaon, Vaijapur, after continuous leopard attacks over the past four days. The big cat killed a calf on Thursday and a pet dog the very next day, leaving families in farm settlements anxious and fearful.

The calf belonged to Namdev Ugle, while the dog was owned by Sanjay Sarode. Dense sugarcane and maize crops in the area provide cover for wild animals, leading to a rise in leopards, wild boars, deer, foxes, and wolves. Forest officer A. M. Sayed visited the spot, confirming leopard pugmarks and remains of the prey. The forest department has appealed to farmers to avoid venturing out at night and to safeguard their livestock. Meanwhile, distressed villagers including Namdev Ugle, Sanjay Sarode, Chandrakant Ugle, Babasaheb Ugle, and Kalyan Ugle have demanded immediate installation of a cage to trap the leopard and restore safety in the region.