Leopard spotted near Jaipur-Ladgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard was spotted near the Jaipur-Ladgaon border road on Saturday night, sparking panic among locals. Reports of the leopard roaming in the Jaipur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) area have been circulating for the past week. The Forest Department launched a second consecutive day of search operations in the region.

Earlier, rumors about the leopard’s presence in the forested plantation area of Jaipur had emerged. Wildlife had been disturbed, with animals fleeing the area. On Saturday, a video of the leopard sighting in Jaipur went viral, confirming the reports. The Forest Department started a search operation on Sunday, covering the entire region. However, the rocky terrain made it difficult to find leopard footprints. Forest Officer S.B. Tambe, along with his team, led the search. Despite efforts, the leopard's exact location remains unknown. The search continued on Monday. The incident has caused fear in nearby villages, including Dudhad, Bhambarda, Jaipur, and Banegaon. Farmers irrigating rabi crops at night and women working in the fields during the day are especially worried about the leopard.

