Leopard terror; calf killed in Waluj budruk farmland

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The free movement of a leopard in the Waluj area has once again come to light. A shocking incident of a leopard killing a calf occurred on Sunday in the farmland of Waluj (Budruk). The incident has spread fear among farmers and villagers, and considering the potential threat, there is a growing demand that the forest department immediately capture the leopard by installing a cage.

After crossing the Kham River within the limits of Waluj police station, about two kilometres ahead lies the farmland of Waluj Budruk (Waluj Wadi). Farmer Dilipsingh Ghunawat owns a field in gut no. 160 in this area. Cows and a calf about three months old were kept in the cattle shed on the farm. At around 7 am on Sunday, Dilipsingh Ghunawat went to the field to milk the cows, when he noticed a leopard carrying the calf in its jaws. On spotting the leopard, Ghunawat immediately ran towards the village. Subsequently, villagers including Radheshyam Rajput, Gokul Rajput, Sardar Ghunawat and Dr G.L. Mukindwad rushed to the spot. At that time, the leopard was seen attacking the calf in the adjoining field belonging to Ramkishan Karde.

After receiving information about the incident, Khuldabad Forest Department officials, forester S.V. Dhavan and forest guard S.M. Kadpe visited the spot and conducted a panchnama. The forest department advised villagers and farmers to take necessary precautions to avoid possible attacks. It also stated that immediate measures are being initiated in the area to capture the leopard. Meanwhile, due to the increasing leopard threat, visiting fields at night and letting livestock roam freely has become risky. The forest department has appealed to citizens to remain alert.