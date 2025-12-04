Leopard terrorizes Dhawalapuri fields for 15 days; forest department sets trap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard has attacked livestock in Dhawalapuri (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil) for the past 15 days, killing six animals in eight separate incidents. On Wednesday night, the predator attacked a goat herd, killing one, injuring another, and carrying away two more.

The leopard has been active across Wahegav, Goltgaon, and Dhavalapuri fields. Farmer Pandurang Himmat Pungale discovered the attack on Thursday morning after tying 14 goats in corral number 15 the previous evening. He immediately alerted villagers and the forest department. Forest staff inspected the site, found the leopard’s paw prints, and informed senior officials. They set a cage trap using a goat as bait to capture the animal. Forest and rescue teams conducted searches throughout Thursday. Officials on-site included Forester Appasaheb Tagad, forest guards and rescue team members P.M. Ahire and Rasheed. Forest range officer Sagar Kute confirmed the presence of paw prints in the fields.