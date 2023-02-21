Leopardess starved to death in Bidkin

Aurangabad: An old leopardess died of starvation at Gidhada village (near Bidkin). The incident came to light on Monday.

The decomposed body of the leopardess was spotted lying on the farm (Gut Number 64) of Sikander Munir Shaikh on Monday.

According to deputy conservator of forest (DCF), Suryakant Mankawar, “The three veterinarians performed the post-mortem on the wildlife animal.” Meanwhile, the wildlife warden Dr Kishore Pathak also visited the spot.

“It is ascertained that the leopardess had died a couple of days ago. As per the post-mortem report, the age will be of 13-14 years. Prima facie, revealed that the old age leopardess died for want of food. The deceased animal was later buried with all scientific procedure,” said the range forest officer (RFO) Dada Taur.

Why leopards are dying?

A total of 20 leopards from urban and rural areas have died, so far. The residences of human beings are expanding in the jungles. Hence the ecological cycle including the food chain of wildlife animals is being disturbed due to rapid encroachment by humans in their green territory. These wildlife animals are not getting food (prey) for their survival. They are carnivorous animals, but due to old age, it has also become impossible to find prey.

Animal lovers claimed that the proposed hi-tech veterinary hospital for wildlife is the need of the hour. Their deaths will continue for want of such hospitals to provide prompt treatment.