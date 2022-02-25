Let’s see who can shout louder

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

During the sit-in-stir, Shiv Sena district chief MLC Ambadas Danve asked the other members of the Mahavikas Aghadi to hold a competition to see who can shout out louder. The incident happened during the agitation held in support of Nawab Malik at Kranti Chowk.

During the stir, Danve came down from the stage and sat down among the activists and took possession of the mic and started the sloganeering competition. First the NCP, then the Congress and finally the Shiv Sena workers made the announcement. Danve made the announcement in support of the concerned party leaders. In the end, everyone announced Mahavikas Aghadi the winner.