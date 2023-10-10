Lezim garba and Bollywood flair dominate the dance scene this year

Garba-Dandiya workshops take centre stage in the city

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the echoes of Ganeshotsav celebrations still resonate through the streets, the city is gearing up for Navratri festival. Just five days away from the grand Navratri festival, the city has come alive with the rhythmic beats of Garba and the clinking of Dandiya sticks, as workshops across the city have kicked off in style.

The Garba-Dandiya workshops are not just teaching dance moves but also fostering a sense of community and tradition among the city's residents, making this year's Navratri celebrations all the more special. These workshops are bustling with energy as participants, particularly the elderly, immerse themselves in learning the art of Garba and Dandiya. While traditional Garba and Dandiya remain at the heart of the celebrations, the younger generation is showing a penchant for incorporating Bollywood, Rajasthani, and Gujarati-inspired dance moves into their routines.

Huge enthusiasm even in elderly

Over a hundred Garba and Dandiya workshops have sprung up throughout the city, attracting participants of all ages, from young girls to women in their 70s. Notably, this year's trend in Garba attire sees many embracing the Lezim Garba style, with participants donning Nauwari and Paithani sarees.

Intricate steps and drapery techniques

The workshops vary in duration, ranging from eight days to a month, offering comprehensive training in the intricate steps and drapery of Garba attire. Enthusiastic participants are willing to invest between Rs 500 to Rs 2000 for these immersive experiences, led by skilled trainers.

More than 100 workshops in the city

Over the past two years, the number of Garba workshops in the city has seen a remarkable surge, totaling more than 100, with an overall count exceeding 150. Priyanka Jain, an instructor, shared her insights, stating, "Girls, young women, and even elderly women are flocking to learn the diverse Garba steps. The growing interest and participation demonstrate the enduring cultural significance of this age-old tradition in our city."