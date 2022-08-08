Life & employability skills training held in Chem Tech Dept

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Training and Placement Cell (TPC), Department of Chemical Technology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), and Rubicon Foundation jointly imparted training on ‘life skills and employability skills for B Tech students.

This training was sponsored by Barclays Bank. Mohammed Yusuf Farooqui from Rubicon Foundation guided the participants.

Employability and Communication Skills training was provided in the 32 hours training programme recently. Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell Dr N M Bandela who was the chief guest at the valedictory function guided students about careers and how students should be versatile in choosing a career.

The Head of the Department of Chemical Technology Dr Pravin Wakte also spoke.

TPC officer Dr Girish Kale, Vinay Lomte and others took efforts to smooth conducting of the training programme. The TPC is going to conduct such training programs for all students studying in all university departments.