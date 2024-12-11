Lifer to man killing wife suspecting fidelity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The additional sessions court judge S A Sinha has announced life imprisonment for the accused husband, Anna Eknath Gayake (Khamgaon in Kannad - and temporary resident of Bajajnagar) on a charge of strangulating his wife suspecting her fidelity. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Meanwhile, the court has also ordered to hand over the fine amount to the deceased’s daughter. Besides, the Legal Services Authority (Vidhi Seva Nyaydhikaran) has also been told to grant compensation to the deceased’s daughter as per the law.

The complaint was lodged by deceased Rekha’s brother Navnath Dyaneshwar Pansare (25, Wadgaon Kolhati). According to the complaint, Rekha and Anna Gayake were married three years ago. The couple was also blessed with a two and a half years old baby girl. Meanwhile, to supplement the family income, Rekha was working in the company. On October 26, 2019, Anna telephoned the complainant and told him to come home. The accused had brutally beaten Rekha. On inquiry, she informed her brother Navnath that suspecting her fidelity, the accused husband would beat her frequently. Hence, the complainant along with relatives reached Rekha’s home on the second day. Anna, in front of all, alleged that Rekha was having an illicit relationship with a colleague from her workplace. However, Rekha strongly denied the allegation. Hence the relatives spoke to the couple and told them to live their life cordially and happily. After the incident, Rekha discontinued her job. Later on, the complainant went to meet his sister two times. However, the accused, again doubting his wife’s fidelity beat her in front of his brother.

On November 3, 2019, the accused called the complainant on the phone early in the morning and said that Rekha was not making any movement or not making any response. During the conversation, Anna also confessed that he had strangulated and killed her. The complainant and other relatives reached Rekha’s house and rushed her in an unconscious state to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors declared her dead on examination. A case was registered with MIDC Waluj police station.

The then PSI Vithal Chaskar has filed the chargesheet. The assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Meher recorded the statements of eight witnesses in the case. After completion of the hearing, the court held him responsible under Section 302 of IPC and announced the above punishment. Head Constable B A Borde enacted as ‘pairvi officer’ in the case.