Life's second inning can be lively by living positively: Dr Patwardhan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: By living positively, the 'second inning' of life can be lively. The problems of the elderly should be solved by the elderly themselves, for that they should change their mentality and take initiative for the welfare of the elderly, said Dr Rohini Patwardhan, senior gerontologist.

She was speaking in the 'Prosperous Life’ workshop for the health and welfare of the elderly on behalf of Aastha Foundation here recently. Guidance was given on the topics of introduction to geriatrics, concept of life, communication formula, importance of self-motivated work, mind and health, elder neglect, care of caregivers, meaning and will power. Experts Dr Mangala Joglekar, Preeti Damle and Neelima Mysore interacted with the senior citizens present. A total of 50 members and representatives of old age care homes in Beed, Nanded, Paithan and senior citizen clubs participated in the workshop.