Lifetsyle medicine: Back to the future

PA: Physical Activity (The Pulse of Life) "Pa," the note for physical activity, is the pulse that keeps us alive. Think of it as exercise "snacking"—short, frequent bouts of physical activity throughout the day, rather than one long, monotonous workout. Exercise doesn't have to be a chore; it can be as simple as dancing in your living room, taking the stairs, or gardening. Physical activity improves cardiovascular health, boosts mood, and increases energy levels. So, put on your sneakers and let the rhythm of movement energize your life.

DHA: Diet and nutrition (The Harmony of Health)

"Dha," representing diet and nutrition, is the harmony that sustains our bodies. Imagine a world where food fads and diet myths are replaced by scientifically-backed nutritional advice. Forget about the latest trendy diets; focus on balanced, whole-food-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, mostly plant sourceproteins, and healthy fats. Diet and nutrition are fundamental to maintaining a healthy weight, preventing chronic diseases, and fuelling our daily activities. Just like a well-tuned instrument, our bodies need the right nutrients to function optimally.

NI: Nisarga - Nature (The Note of Nurture)

Finally, "Ni," the note "Nisarga," represents our connection to nature. Recall the feeling of walking barefoot on grass, hiking in the mountains, or simply sitting by a stream. Nature has an unparalleled ability to heal and nurture our souls. Spending time outdoors reduces stress, enhances mood, and improves overall health. Make it a habit to step outside, breathe fresh air, and soak in the beauty of the natural world.

Exercise snacking: A bite-sized approach to fitness

Now, let's talk about exercise snacking—a novel concept that fits perfectly into our busy lives. Instead of dedicating a large chunk of time to exercise, break it into smaller, manageable segments throughout the day. This could be a 5-minute stretch, a 10-minute brisk walk, or a few minutes of stair climbing. These mini workouts add up, making it easier to stay active and fit.

Conclusion: The symphony of health

In conclusion, lifestyle medicine is not about abandoning modern medicine but about complementing it with age-old wisdom. The above seven pillars of lifestyle medicine are akin to the seven swaras of music. When practiced in harmony, they create a beautiful symphony of health and well-being. So, let's go back to the future, embrace these pillars, and live a life that is not just longer but richer and more fulfilling.

After all, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication! (Leonardo Da Vinci)

(The writer is Board certified Lifestyle Medicine Expert (USA)