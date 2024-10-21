Lightening kills two in Soyegaon tehsil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In separate tragic incidents an 18-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the Boramal Tanda and Hanumantkheda areas, of Soyegaon tehsil, on Monday at 4 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Nathu Rathod (18, Boramal Tanda) and Ashwini Machhindra Rathod (15, Hanumantkheda).

In the Banoti area, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms began at around 4 pm on Monday. Ajay, who was in the fields plucking cotton at Tidka Shivar, sought shelter under a tree when he was struck by lightning, resulting in his immediate death. Lightning also struck his eight sheep, leading to their death as well. Ajay is survived by grandmother, parents and one brother.

The second incident took place in Hanumantkheda, about 13 kilometres from Tidka Shivar, at the same time. Anita Rathod (40) and her daughter Ashwini (15) were working in the fields when the rain and thunderstorm started. They ran for shelter under a tree, but both were struck by lightning. Ashwini died on the spot, while her mother, Anita, sustained severe injuries. Anita has been admitted to a private hospital in Soyegaon for treatment. Ashwini is survived by her parents, one brother and two sisters.

Post-Mortem at Banoti PHC

The post-mortem of both deceased was conducted at the Banoti Primary Health Centre by medical officer Dr. Safura Quadri. Following the examinations, the bodies were handed over to the relatives. Meanwhile, the police and revenue department conducted panchanama of both incidents and a formal report has been filed at the Soyegaon police station.