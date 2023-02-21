Lights worth Rs 6 crore to light up the city

Aurangabad: Aurangabad city will be illuminated with Rs 6 crores worth lights before G20 members arrive. These lights will be illuminated by the municipal corporation. Similarly, Bhadkal Gate, Delhi Gate, Panchakki, big trees in the city will be lit up like chandeliers. Lighting will also be done on small trees and shrubs in the bifurcation of the big road in the city. All squares and traffic islands of the city will also be illuminated. Similarly, corporation and government buildings located on the side of the road will also be illuminated. The poles of the street lights will be covered with LED lights. From these lights worth Rs 4.5 crore will be fixed permanently and lights worth Rs 1.5 crore will be set up for six days.