Liquor, beer shops sealed on eve of new year celebration

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on the eve of the new year celebration initiated an action against the wine, liquor and beer shops evading property tax in the city on Friday. Customers have started crowding at the liquor and beer shops on Friday. The AMC took advantage of the opportunity and sealed some of the shops. Some businessmen to avert the action paid a total sum of Rs 29.78 lakh to the corporation.

All the ward offices have initiated action for the recovery of the property tax. In the first phase of the action, the commercial properties have been targeted. Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary and assessor and collector of tax Aparna Thete, the recovery squad, officers, and employees of all the ward offices started the action on liquor and beer shops. Some shops were also sealed. Many tried to use political pressure, but it did not work. The administration was firm on its stand. Finally, the traders paid the outstanding dues. The action was taken on 33 shops throughout the day. The corporation collected Rs 29.78 lakh, said Thete.