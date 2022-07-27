Liquor, cash stolen from hotel

Aurangabad, July 27:

Unidentified thieves stole liquor bottles and cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh from a hotel in Bhivdhanora in Kaigaon on Monday night.

Police said, thieves broke into the hotel and stole foreign liquor worth Rs 88,000 and Rs 25,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 1.13 lakh. The incident has been captured on the CCTV camera of the hotel. A case has been registered with Gangapur police station based on the complaint lodged by Brijlal Premlal Jaiswal. PSI Azhar Shaikh is further investigating the case.