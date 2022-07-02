Liquor shop manager robbed of Rs 2.25L

Aurangabad, July 2:

A liquor shop manager was robbed of Rs 2.25 lakh while he was returning home in the city from the liquor shop Bazar Gevrai in Jalna district on Thursday night.

Police said, Nandkishor Kisanlal Jaiswal is a manager in a country liquor shop in Bazar Gevraoi. On Thursday night, he was coming from the shop to his house in Aurangabad with his relative Mohan Nandlal Jaiswal on his motorcycle (MH20 DQ 3564).

Near Ladgaon Toll Naka in Kumbhephal Shivar, two persons came on a motorcycle from behind and kicked Jaiswal’s motorcycle due to which he fell on the road. They threw chilly powder in the eyes of Jaiswal and his relative. Three more persons came on another motorcycle and the five of them severely beat both of them. They snatched the bag containing Rs 2.25 lakh from Jaiswal and fled away.

A case has been registered with Karmad police station while API B B Rathod is further investigating the case.