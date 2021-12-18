List of corona deceased handed to corporation

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The district administration has handed over the list of 3,000 people who died in the first and second covid wave to the municipal corporation. The corporation will visit the houses of the concerned citizens.

The government has announced Rs 50,000 assistance to the relatives of the citizens who died due to corona. The process is being completed at the district level through the district collector and at the local level through the municipal administration. A committee of five health officials has been set up. The district administration had earlier given a list of 2,000 people who died due to corona, followed by a list of 1,000 on Saturday. The family members are being contacted by phone from the war room of the corporation and asked to fill up an online application for help. In addition, the heirs of the deceased patients are being contacted through Asha workers in rural areas. The family are being informed about how to fill up the application form online. While filling the application, the applicant is required to attach a copy of Aadhar card, death certificate, and the certificate of 'Cause of Death' issued by the hospital. Verified applications will be sent to the district disaster management authority by the corporation.