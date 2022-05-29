List of documents for admissions published

Available on the website of directorate of technical education

Aurangabad, May 29:

Admission process for engineering and technical courses will start soon. Students require various documents for admissions. Taking this into consideration, the directorate of technical education has released a list of documents required for admission in the new academic year. The students should keep the required documents ready to avoid inconvenience, said director of technical education, Dr Abhay Wagh.

Admissions for first year post HSC pharmaceutics, Hotel Management and Catering Technology, surface coating technology diploma course as well as first year and direct second year engineering technology, hotel management and catering technology, first year Vastushastra planning degree course, admission process for M Pharm, architect, MBA and MCA postgraduate courses run by the directorate of technical education will start soon. A list of all the required certificates has been provided by the directorate and it has been appealed that the students should be ready for admission by keeping these documents ready. Information in this regard is given on the website of the directorate.

Certificates required for admission:

- Caste Certificate

- Caste Validity certificate

- Non Creamy Layer Certificate (valid till March 31, 2023)

- Domicile certificate

- Certificate of income

- Certificate for the economically weaker section category

- Certificate regarding disability

- Certificate for military category

- Certificate for category for minorities

- Aadhaar number linked to bank account