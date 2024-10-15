List of PET ‘Result Reserved’ cases released

The PET 2024 results was released, along with the corresponding question paper and answer keys. Students who have any grievances regarding the published results can submit their concerns in the prescribed format. Grievances submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Additionally, the list of Result Reserved (RR) cases was released for students' reference. The cases will be resolved following office verification. The RR refers to instances where students incorrectly marked the seat number section on the OMR sheet and require verification.