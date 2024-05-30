Little Star School students excel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2024 11:50 PM2024-05-30T23:50:02+5:302024-05-30T23:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Little Star English Hight School, Fazilpura, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar came out with flying colours in the SSC board examination. A total of 112 students appeared in the examination and 42 students secured distinction, whereas 65 and 13 students got the first and second division respectively. The school recorded 100% result. Nisha Bhokare (90.60%) topped the school. President Mohammed Aslam Khan, secretary Anamika Supekar, principal Saba Khan and staff members congratulated the successful students.