"Live in villages for real knowledge"

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students should live in villages for ten days to gain real knowledge beyond books, said Yogendra Yadav. He urged those opposing reservations to stay with Dalit families and experience their daily lives, which would open their eyes and transform their views.

MGM University’s Journalism College hosted a dialogue with Yogendra Yadav, founder of 'Swaraj India,' at Einstein Hall. Yadav emphasized the need for thoughtful discussions, noting that people often give opinions without understanding the issues. He urged honesty in admitting when one lacks knowledge. The event was attended by chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, H.M. Desarda, dean Rekha Shelke and Subhash Lomte. Prof. Zainab Minaj hosted the program.