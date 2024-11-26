Livestock Census begins in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Animal Husbandry has announced conducting the 21st livestock census in the district. It will be conducted from November 25, 2024, to February 28, 2025. During this period, the enumerators appointed by the department will visit door-to-door and jot down the information provided by the farmers to prepare the record.

The census is conducted every five years under the Animal Husbandry Department, following a process similar to the general population census. The 20th livestock census was conducted in 2019. This census will be carried out over four months. In rural areas, one enumerator will cover 3,000 households; in urban areas, one enumerator will cover 4,000 households. A total of 256 enumerators and 49 supervisors have been appointed for the district. All enumerators have been trained and provided with their login IDs and passwords. The census will be conducted through an online mobile app.

The census will cover cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, horses, and other animals. This livestock census will help the department implement various schemes, ensure the availability of funds, and make it easier to create policies and plans. Based on the data collected, the government allocates funds and plans for veterinary services, including vaccination and medicine supply.

The District Animal Husbandry Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nanasahab Kadam requested the farmers having livestock to provide accurate and objective information about their animals.