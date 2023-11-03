Living lab project can solve city problems

TMIH virtual exhibition: Industry-educational institutions participate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anuradha Vattem, lead architect, Living Lab, IIIT, Hyderabad, expressed the opinion that smart solutions to city problems need to work at multiple levels. She was speaking on the occasion of a ‘Thursday Talk’ workshop series organized by Tata Technologies-Magic Innovation Hub, an online exhibition developed for startups, at the TMIH virtual exhibition in association with Magic and EBTC.

The living lab at IIIT campus in Hyderabad collaborates with industry to develop smart solutions.

Vattem opined that the living lab is a best example of industry-academic institutions coming together to work for city development and also acts as a link between startups and government institutions.

She said that every city has different problems, and the problems of different parts of the city are not the same, so it is necessary to have local data sets to find solutions to these problems.

Vattem added that many problems in the city can be solved with the help of technology and good leadership as well as the participation of industry-education institutions.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar smart city public relations officer Arpita Sharad said that smart city will conduct a study regarding developing open innovation living lab.

Magic director, Ashish Garde, Ankita Tyagi and others were present.