LLB-5-yrs CET registration commenced; aspirants number gone down slightly last yr

Aurangabad, March 23:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started online registration for LLB-five years integrated-Common Entrance Test Cell (CET)-2022. The last date of registration and application confirmation is April 7.

The hall tickets would be issued through registered candidates' login on April 30. The Cell will conduct online CET on May 17 and 18 in multiple sessions across the State. The registration fees for general category candidates is Rs 800 (Rs 600 for reserved candidates). Aspirants will have to read the user manual and information brochure before filling the registration form.

The questions will be objective multiple-choice questions with four options in English and Marathi. There is no negative marking.

There will be two hours duration. The mock test link for practice will be provided for the candidates to prepare themselves for online CET.

candidates appeared in last 2-rs

The number of aspirants for the five-year-LLB integrated course has gone slightly last year.

A total of 16,331 candidates appeared for the academic year 2020-21 while there were 16,066 aspirants in the year 2021-22.

Eligibility criteria for registration

-Candidate must have passed or appeared for HSC from Arts, Science, Commerce stream only.

--Candidates who have completed graduate or postgraduate courses should not apply for this course.

--If they apply in spite of specific instructions, the fees will not be refunded in any case

-- State candidate must clearly mention the category,

--Reserved category candidate must possess valid documents like caste and validity certificate (valid up to 31st March 2023).

--Disabled candidates must have a certificate of at least 40 per cent or more of disability.

--Candidate should verify the application before finally submitting and making payment.

--Candidates should use their active e-mail ID and mobile number for the registration.

Syllabus and Marking Scheme for CET as follows;

-----chapter name ---------No of questions--------marks per question-----Total Marks

1 Legal Aptitude and Reasoning---40---------------1-------------------------- 40

2 General Knowledge with Current Affairs------30--- 1---------------------- 30

3 Logical and Analytical Reasoning----------- 40------1---------------------- 40

4 English-------------------30------------------------ 1------------------------------ 30

5 Mathematical Aptitude--------- 10---------- 1--------------------------------- 10

Total-------------------------150------------------------- 1 per question----------- 150