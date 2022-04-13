LLB CET registration date extended up to Apr 24

Aurangabad, April 13:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the last date of registration for Maharashtra LLB Common Entrance Test (MAH-LLB-CET)-2022 to be conducted for admissions to three years law degree course.

The registration began on March 24 and its last date was April 12. With the extensions, now candidates can register and confirm their application form up to April 25. The hall ticket will be issued through registered candidates' login from May 18 onwards.

The aspirants will take the examinations on June 4 and 5 in different sessions across the State and outside centres.

The fee for general and EWS group candidates is Rs 800 while for reserved category students it is Rs 600.

There will be objective multiple-choice questions with four options. There is no negative marking. The duration will be of two hours. The questions will be in English and Marathi languages. The mock test link for practice will be provided for the candidates to prepare for the online examination.

Syllabus & marking scheme for law CET

The online examination comprises one paper with different sections.

The section-wise number of questions and marks is as follows;

Sr---sections------------.no of questions---- marks per question----total marks

1. Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning------ 30------1--------------- 30

2 . General Knowledge with Current Affairs--40--------1-------------- 40

3. Logical and Analytical Reasoning--------30-----------1-------------- 30

4 . English----------------- 50---------------------------------- 1--------------- 50

5 . Total----------------------------- 150---------------------- 1-----------------150