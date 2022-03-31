Load shedding in Chikalthana MIDC

Aurangabad, March 31:

In order to manage the growing demand and supply of electricity, MSEDCL on Thursday once again had to regulate load shedding on 36 feeders in the city which are in arrears and power distribution losses. The power supply to Chikalthana MIDC was also disrupted and the industrialists expressed their indignation. Hence the load shedding was immediately withdrawn.

The demand for electricity in the state is steadily increasing. Therefore, load shedding was done in the city to balance the demand and availability as well as to manage the load during the peak demand period. MSEDCL has a total of 160 feeders. Some of the 36 feeders in the five groups with the highest arrears of electricity from E to G-3 face load shedding at 5.30 am to 6.45 am and some feeders at 3.05 pm to 4.20 pm. This affected about 43,000 electricity consumers. To meet the growing demand for electricity, consumers should pay their electricity bills, otherwise load shedding is inevitable in the next few days, MSEDCL sources said.

Power was restored immediately

Load shedding was done in Chikalthana MIDC mistakenly. The power supply was immediately restored after the officials noticed the mistake, informed Mahesh Patil, executive engineer, MSEDCL.