Local administration waits for G20 visit schedule

Aurangabad:

The first meeting of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) in Pune, two days ago, is being termed as outstanding. Meanwhile, a high-level workshop on economics was attended by 70 international delegates.

While addressing the newsmen, the additional collector Anant Gavhane and the deputy collector Prabhoday Muley said, “A team of six persons from the district administration and the municipal administration were sent on a study tour to Pune to assess the preparations and arrangements made regarding G20 visit.” They were told to closely watch how the Pune administration made the preparations to welcome the delegates, made all planning, attract the participation of different machinery, maintained coordination etc. Indeed, the Pune administration made perfect planning and the event was held in a very disciplined way, the duo said.

The team noticed that all the international delegates were staying in one hotel only. There was little planning for the heritage walk, and only 30 minutes were spared for cultural programmes. The management of meals was noteworthy as the dishes were served by names of guests as per their demands. The workshop on ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable’ was held in a closed-door auditorium. The delegates were issued magnetic identity cards and those having it were allowed entry.

The administrative officers were spotted waiting outside the auditorium, while the guardian minister and other ministers were seen seated in the last row in the auditorium.

Meanwhile, it is hoped that the observations made by the team comprising district administration and AMC officials will help in making the best arrangements to impress G20 delegates while in the city.