Local BATU sub-centre to be strengthened: VC Dr Kale

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

“The city sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) will be strengthened in coming days. Efforts would be made to attract more engineering colleges for the affiliation,” said Dr K V Kale who took charge as vice-chancellor of BATU, Lonere (Raigarh) on Monday.

It may be noted that the Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the State Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed Dr Kale as the new VC of the BATU on Saturday for a term of 5 years.

As per the State Government policy, engineering and pharmacy colleges have the option to seek affiliation from BATU or the respective regional university. Around 40 per cent of engineering and pharmacy institutes have joined BATU which is the only technological university in the State.

Talking to this newspaper, Dr Kale who is a senior professor in the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and succeeded Dr Vedala Rama Sastry said that BATU was launched specially designing and imparting engineering faculty courses.

“The State and private universities offer all faculties course, but, our is specialised for engineering courses. The syllabus of courses will be revised as per the requirement and development in the industry so that more and more youth become an entrepreneur and become job givers than job seekers. The revision of courses will be done keeping in mind New Education Policy,” he said.

The BATU centre was opened in the Government College of Engineering of the city. Dr Kale said that no stone would be left unturned to take the university on the national level.

“Special attention will be paid to seek accreditation from National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and improve rank in National Institute Ranking Framework,” he added.