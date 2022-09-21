Local lad develops helicopter at home

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Satish Munde, a student of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of the city, made a helicopter at home. He used a car engine and gearbox, a moped's petrol tank and a bicycle chain for a helicopter's tail rotor.

Unfortunately, the test ride of this boy failed. However, his helicopter was the matter of everyone's curiosity at the Maharojgar Melava held in the city last week.

According to details, Satish hails from Parli in Beed district and currently stays with his family at Ranjangaon Shenpunji. His mother is a housewife while his father works at a company.

After completing HSC, he started working in a private firm. When lost his job in the Covid lockdown, he decided to develop a helicopter. After watching videos on social media, he built a helicopter at home in Ranjangaon from scrap items during the lockdown. He used his saving of three years.

Nearly 70 per cent work of the helicopter was completed by spending Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. Now, incomplete work of helicopter is required another Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh amount. He hoped that the remaining work would be completed within a year. Satish said that he took admission to the ITI course this year as many people asked him about his education rather than what he had developed. “To make a helicopter to fly, I need some money as well as further technical knowledge,” he added.