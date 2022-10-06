Lodge a complaint if rickshaw driver refuses the fare

Action is taken only if a complaint is made

Aurangabad:

Passengers coming to the bus stand and railway station are being literally robbed by the rickshaw drivers by charging arbitrary fares. Passengers are also denied fares or forced to travel with excess passengers. A complaint can be lodged at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). However, most of the passengers do not complain due to lack of awareness.

A large number of passengers travel to the city. However due to lack of proper public transportation, passengers are forced to take auto rickshaws. Taking advantage of this situation, the rickshaw drivers charge huge fares for short distances. Some deny carrying passengers on specific routes. Even if there are two to three passengers, the rickshaw drivers flatly refuse to take them to their destination. Situation is similar for the passengers travelling by shared rickshaws. On an average, a shared rickshaw carries five to six passengers. This poses a risk to the lives of the commuters and the drivers. Therefore, many passengers have to call their relatives and family members at the railway station and bus stand to reach their destination.

Shared rickshaw headache

Share rickshaws are currently dominant in the city. However, shared rickshaws are currently becoming a headache for the passengers. Especially women who are suffering the most. More passengers are transported than the capacity. The risk of an accident cannot be ruled out.

Passengers should complain

Passengers should complain to the RTO regarding refusal of fare and charging of excess money by rickshaw drivers. Also try to provide proof. Necessary action is taken, said Sanjay Metrewar, RTO.