Lokmat Diwali Surotsav : Maithili Thakur's melodious concert will be held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:To add a touch of melody to the festive spirit of Diwali, a special concert has been organized as part of the Lokmat Diwali Surotsav. Renowned singer Maithili Thakur will mesmerize the audience with her melodious voice. The event will take place on Saturday, October 18, at 6 pm at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The program is presented by Disha Group, in association with Dr. Bhale’s Lifeline Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. and Vikram Tea. Every year, the Lokmat Diwali Surotsav brings together cultural performances, exhibitions, and entertainment. This year, Maithili Thakur’s soulful singing will make the celebration even more vibrant. This marks the seventh edition of the Lokmat Surotsav. In previous years, acclaimed artists such as Mahesh Kale, Rahul Deshpande, and Arya Ambekar have enthralled audiences with their performances.

Passes are available here

Entry is for pass holders only. Some seats are reserved for invitees. Passes will be available from October 12 at Lokmat Bhavan (Jalna Road), Disha Group (opposite Devgiri Bank, Sutgirni Chowk), Navkar Tiles & Granite (Beed Bypass), and Vemigo Premium Car Care App (Osmanpura). Organizers have urged citizens to arrive on time and enjoy this melodious Diwali celebration.

Maithili Thakur is one of the most promising and popular singers of the new generation.

At just 20 years old, she has won the hearts of music lovers across the world with her exceptional talent.

Maithili is known for her renditions of folk and devotional songs, Maithili, though not a native Marathi speaker, has worked hard to perfect her Marathi pronunciation.

Disha Group is delighted to be associated with the Lokmat Surotsav program. Lokmat always introduces new initiatives. Every year, we participate in this event. Through this organization, the people of Sambhajinagar get a golden opportunity to experience a unique and soulful musical evening.

– Devanand Kotgire,

Managing Director, Disha Group.