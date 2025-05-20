‘Lokmat’ educational exhibition to be a boon for career planning

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams have been declared, and the results of the entrance exams for admissions are also expected soon. As a result, career planning has become a central topic of discussion in every household. To support students and parents in making the right career choices, a special educational exhibition is being organised by ‘Lokmat’ from May 30 to June 1.

To ensure that students from Marathwada receive quality education and stay ahead in their careers, ‘Lokmat Education Fair’ is being organised at the very beginning of the new academic year to guide them in the right direction. Renowned educational institutions offering School Education, Mainstream career paths like Medical and Engineering, Competitive exams like MPSC and UPSC, Creative fields such as Fashion, Graphics, Animation, and Designing and Modern and tech-driven domains including IT, Gaming, Art, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will participate in the fair.

Golden opportunity for educational institutions

The Lokmat Education Fair attracts a large number of students and parents from every corner of Marathwada, making it an ideal platform for visitors to explore a wide range of career options under one roof and for educational institutions to connect with their target audience. Only a limited number of stalls are left for educational institutions. For stall booking and more information contact on mobile numbers 99214 81147 (College & University), 96737 59585 (Coaching Classes) and 83909 03349 (Schools).

Highlights of the event

Marathwada’s only large-scale educational exhibition.

Fully air-conditioned exhibition hall.

Neatly arranged stalls for easy navigation.

Eagerly awaited every year by thousands of students and parents.

Free entry for all

The ‘Lokmat Education Fair’ will be held from May 30 to June 1 at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road. The entry is free for everyone from 11 am to 8 pm.