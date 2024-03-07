Lokmat Lokmat Property Show

The Lokmat Property Show is commencing on the right day when we celebrate Mahashivratri and International Women's Day.

Bhaishree Group's stall will be an attraction at the Lokmat Property Show. The stall will give information about the project of the Group in the city.

Shublabh Heights and Shublabh Residency is a big project of 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats near Sutagirni Chowk, at the centre of the city.

Shublabh Heights has 24 flats while there are 56 flats in Shublabh Residency. There is a grand housing project ‘Mayurban’ with 230 houses on Beed Bypass Road.

It has 2 BHK smart row houses and 2 BHK flats. Detailed information about the three projects will be given currently.

In the Property Show, gold worth Rs 2 lakh will be given to customers booking 2 BHK flats and gold worth Rs 3 lakh to customers booking a 3 BHK flat on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Deven Mishra (Partner, Suvidhi Signature):

'Suvidhi Signature' is a luxurious and commercial project located near Cidco N-1, Prozone Mall Road. The ‘Premium Residency’ has 3 BHK with dining (BHKD) and 4 BHK with dining (BHKD) flats. Phase one has 28 flats. The commercial section has shops, showrooms and offices and a grand commercial lobby.

All offices are provided with balcony facilities. The commercial project is also premium. This project is spread over one and a half acres.

Significantly, water from MIDC is available here for 24 hours a day. Flats were designed as per Vaastu Shastra and had spacious parking. There are large size flats.

Swaraj Rajendra Patil (Director, Faith Build Construction Pvt Ltd): Faith Build Construction is a group of companies. It is a 30-year-old group in the city. The group has earned a reputation in the construction sector due to its three values--Trust, Transparency and Honesty.

More than 3,000 flats have been built in more than 65 housing projects so far. Over 3,000 families are living happily in the project. Our 'Udyog Brahma' project which has 2 and 3 BHK luxury flats, is located opposite Hotel Nishant Park, at Beed Bypass.

The other prominent projects of the Group are 'Udyog Varad' near Deolai Main Road, 'Udyog Kalpak' project in Itkheda, and 'Udyog Kaushal' in Waluj. Also, Udyog Krishna Park, a premium plots layout project will be ready at Shendra Jahgir, near ISKCON temple, until Gudi Padwa.