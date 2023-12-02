Lokmat Lokpradnya Awards given away with grandeur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual Lokmat Lokpradnya Awards were given away in a programme held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday.The award ceremony being held for the past nine years to honour meritorious children of employees of the Lokmat family.

Chief Manager of Bank of India (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch) Dharmesh Vij was the chief guest. The programme began with the lighting of the traditional lamps by the meritorious students.

Editor Nandkishor Patil, Editor Chakdradhar Dalvi, vice-president (HR Department) Balaji Muley and assistant vice-president (Receivables) Pravin Chopda were seated on the dais. Aboli Kulkarni conducted the proceedings of the programme. Heads of the different departments and their colleagues were also present.

The names of the students who were honoured with the awards are as follows;

Varad Purushottam Karwa, Khushbu Upendra Singh Prasad, Muskan Upendra Singh Prasad, Achal Jitendra Chopra, Fatima Ishtiaque Shaikh, Priyal Nishel Agarwal, Mayank Sandeep Khanapure, Amar Madhav Shete, Vaishnavi Suryakant Raut, Sai Prashant Bhusare, Kaustubh Lalit Pawar, Disha Yogesh Patil, Swapnali Krishna Bolkar, Parth Pralhad Nimbalkar, Renuka Nagesh Pawar, Manshree Nilesh Agarwal, Om Nitin Todkar, Syed Munnaza Inamdar, Renuka Bhaskar Patil, Om Upendra Singh Prasad, Umar Ishtiaque Shaikh, Gauri Nagesh Pawar, Om Prashant Bhusare, Khushi Upendra Singh Prasad, Atharva Vishnu Dhakne, Rohit Pralhad Nimbalkar, Yash Jijabhau Shimple, Janhavi Nilesh Phatke, Riya Raju Katare, Pratik Sandeep Kulkarni, Chinmay Dattatray Yeole, Mansi Madhukar Bhale, Nishant Raju Katare, Kiran Prakash Sonwane, Kshitija Jayant Rudreshwar, Sakshi Gopal Khandelwal, Pramod Prakash Pandit, Isha Manish Gajbhiye, Krishna Nandkumar Wable.