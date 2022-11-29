Lokmat Maha Games Part one

Nath Valley wins in basketball

Aurangabad: Girls team of the Nath Valley School won the title in the under-14 basketball tournament held under Lokmat Mahagames at Universal ground on Saturday. Nath Valley defeated Stepping Stone by 12 to 2 in the final. Ajay Kotkar, Sagar Kapdane, Saurav Deepke, Rohit Hiwale, Pranay Ghodke, Krishna Sharma worked hard as referees.

'Lokmat' gave us a big platform

Lokmat Mahagames is a well-planned competition. Our aim of becoming the venue partner for this tournament is to bring together the players from different schools of the city at Universal High School and give them an opportunity to play on modern facilities. It is believed that through this tournament not only universal high school but also national and international players will be produced from the city. Special congratulations to Lokmat Group for providing a big platform to students from various schools in the city to prove their merit.

Seema Gupta, Principal, Universal High School.

Kho-Kho: AK Waghmare, Saraswati Bhuvan win

Aurangabad: In the Kho-Kho tournament held on Saturday under Mahagames in Dharamveer Sambhaji Vidyalaya. The Saraswati Bhuvan team from Balanagar and AK Waghmare won the Under-17 boys and girls titles respectively. SB School bagged the runner-up position in girls group, while Dharamveer Sambhaji school bagged the third position. In today's tournament, Sumit Shejwal, Sharwari Bhagat, Akanksha Harkal, Mansi Moralwar, Sneha Suradkar, Anirudh Bankar, Nilesh Jawle, Atharva Raut and Rishikesh Salunkhe performed remarkably.

Rajshree Shahu team from Ranjangaon won the championship in under 14 years boys category. The team from English New School was the runner-up. Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by secretary Shyamsundar Naik and Principal Narayan Babhulgaonkar of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Educational Institution. Vinayak Raut, Deepak Sapkal, Ashish Bhagat, Babasaheb Kakade, Shripad Lohkare, Varad Kachre, Umesh Sable, Rajpal Nikalje, Navnath Rathod, Mayur Jadhav, Aniket Malode, Suraj Chirmade, Amit Haldikar, Shubham Jarwal, Akash Khoje worked hard to make the competition a success.

Universal, Dnyanada team invincible in volleyball

Aurangabad: Universal High School won the title in the under-14 boys group volleyball tournament held on their home ground held under Lokmat Mahagames on Saturday. Saraswati Bhuvan Prashala bagged the runner-up position while The Jain International School (A) team had to settle for the third position. Dnyanada English School, Pokhari bagged the top position in the under-14 category for girls. The Jain International A team came second and The Jain International B team came third. Satish Pathak, Tushar Pathare, Vishal Sadavarte and Sagar Salve are working hard to make the competition a success.