Lokmat Mission Admission-II

The IIB Career Institute staff provides information to the visitors about starting the ‘Engineer’s Factory’ mission to guide and coach aspirants in national tests to be conducted for admissions to top Engineering and Technology institutes of the country. It already has a ‘Doctor’s Facotory’ for medical admissions. The visitors are being given information about its features which included test series to reduce examination stress, 15,000 students selected for MBBS, use of technology for teaching and guidance as per the ability of the student.

Little Wonders International School

The staff of Little Wonders International School has a competency-driven, futuristic, learning outcome-oriented and comprehensive curriculum for students from toddler to senior KG. The school is already implementing NEP and also addresses the emotional, social, ethical, cognitive and academic needs of every student, going way beyond books. The radiant lively campus also has a gymnasium.

Winchester International English School

Winchester International English School (CBSE) has interactive technology and NEP-based learning from nursery to grade XII. At the stall, parents can get information about admissions. Its different features included qualified trained, expert and dedicated staff, a special wellness care programme for students, separate Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Information Technology Lab, turf for outdoor play and a fully covered swimming poll

St Patrick School is Sumus in Posterum

The visitors are getting information about admissions from nursery to grade-6 at the stall of St Patrick English School (CBSE). The staff say that the school has a slogan ‘Sumus in Posterum (We are the future)’ and provides quality education at a reasonable fee structure.

Wockhardt Global School-IB

The faculty and staff of Wockhardt Global School, the first and only IB school in Marathwada provide information to the visitors at the stall about online registration and admission from nursery to grade-10 and how their diploma (11th and 12th grade) course has recognition on global and students getting benefits in admission and scholarship across the world after the diploma.

Indo-British Global School

The Indo-British Global School has the slogan ‘ Nurturing Global Citizens. Its stall provides information about the school’s features like integrated (B and CBSE) global curriculum, unique life skill programme, EILA certified educators, and Brahmand laboratory for experiential learning.

Medicos 30 for NEET-AIIM

Medicos 30 offers different courses to prepare for competitive examinations like NEET for medical admissions.

It also has integrated, repeater batch, short term and foundation courses for medical aspirants. One will also get admission to the success guaranteed programme which helped over 400 students to get different health science courses including MBBS, BDS, and BAMS.