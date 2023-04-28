Lokmat Mission Admission-III
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2023 10:45 PM 2023-04-28T22:45:02+5:30 2023-04-28T22:45:02+5:30
Delhi Public School

JITO Delhi Public School (CBSE) provides admission to students from nursery to XII standards (all streams).
Delhi Public School
JITO Delhi Public School (CBSE) provides admission to students from nursery to XII standards (all streams).
The preschool session for the academic year 2023-24 has begun. It has futuristic learning, technology-driven curricula, a digital classroom, a child-friendly environment, a well-equipped play area and strong academics.
SARVODAYA Intel School
SARVODAYA International School (CBSE) has a spacious campus and admits students for playgroup to grade VII. The features of the school included special robotics and coding classes, a focus on different competitive examinations, expert guidance from different countries like Singapore and Netherland, an activity-based learning kit and stress on value education and Indian culture.
Simran Coaching Classes
Sanjay Sir’s Simran Coaching Classes offer courses of coaching for foundation, Dr Homi Bbabha, MTSE/NTSE examinations, 11th/12th Board along with CET, NEET, JEE (Main and advanced). Its features included mock tests before the examination, concept clearing, daily workshops, daily doubt-clearing sessions and personal counselling.
Wockhardt Global School-CBSE
Students can experience holistic learning at Wockhardt Global School (CBSE) which offers admissions to standard first to 12th.
The features of the school included foundation literacy and numeracy-focused teaching as per the NEP, thematics and interdisciplinary approach to teaching-learning, intensive academics with competitive examination preparations, critical thinking and creativity through hands-on activity, development of fine motor skills and mindful living, and rigorous practice sessions daily.
Dr Desarda Public School
Dr Desarda Public School has a blend of global education and Indian culture. The students can get admission from nursery to grade X (English and Semi English medium). TStalls in Lokmat Mission Admission & LT-Summer Camphe features of the school are spacious grounds and building, experienced teachers, yoga meditation, activity-based joyful learning, affordable fee structure and life skill development.
Starship Animation
Starship Animation

Starship Animation Academy offers certified short and long-term courses in animation. Students from standard 8 to graduate can join the courses in Architectural Visualisation Compactot Pro, UI UX Design, Program in Video Editing, Graphics and Composing, Sketching Essentials and Advance Rotoscoping.