Lokmat Mission Admission-III

Delhi Public School

JITO Delhi Public School (CBSE) provides admission to students from nursery to XII standards (all streams).

The preschool session for the academic year 2023-24 has begun. It has futuristic learning, technology-driven curricula, a digital classroom, a child-friendly environment, a well-equipped play area and strong academics.

SARVODAYA Intel School

SARVODAYA International School (CBSE) has a spacious campus and admits students for playgroup to grade VII. The features of the school included special robotics and coding classes, a focus on different competitive examinations, expert guidance from different countries like Singapore and Netherland, an activity-based learning kit and stress on value education and Indian culture.

Simran Coaching Classes

Sanjay Sir’s Simran Coaching Classes offer courses of coaching for foundation, Dr Homi Bbabha, MTSE/NTSE examinations, 11th/12th Board along with CET, NEET, JEE (Main and advanced). Its features included mock tests before the examination, concept clearing, daily workshops, daily doubt-clearing sessions and personal counselling.

Wockhardt Global School-CBSE

Students can experience holistic learning at Wockhardt Global School (CBSE) which offers admissions to standard first to 12th.

The features of the school included foundation literacy and numeracy-focused teaching as per the NEP, thematics and interdisciplinary approach to teaching-learning, intensive academics with competitive examination preparations, critical thinking and creativity through hands-on activity, development of fine motor skills and mindful living, and rigorous practice sessions daily.

Dr Desarda Public School

Dr Desarda Public School has a blend of global education and Indian culture. The students can get admission from nursery to grade X (English and Semi English medium). The features of the school are spacious grounds and building, experienced teachers, yoga meditation, activity-based joyful learning, affordable fee structure and life skill development.

Starship Animation

Starship Animation Academy offers certified short and long-term courses in animation. Students from standard 8 to graduate can join the courses in Architectural Visualisation Compactot Pro, UI UX Design, Program in Video Editing, Graphics and Composing, Sketching Essentials and Advance Rotoscoping.