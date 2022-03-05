Lokmat Property Expo Part 2

Ashitosh Navander

Vastushree Promoters and Developers is giving information about the magnificent housing project 'Sainik Vihar Pratapgad' located at Kanchanwadi on Paithan road in the home exhibition. The frame is in the RCC structure. At the same time, information is being given about the project of 'NA 44 Plotting', a residential 'Vastushree Radhanagari' project in Kanchanwadi area. The 'Orchid' housing project in Bhagatsingh Nagar in Garkheda area is attracting the attention of everyone according to the modern lifestyle.

Viyan Realties

Vikram Bora

Viyan Realties has displayed four projects at the Lokmat Property Show exhibition. The most ambitious projects are the ‘Jalna road touch and the Northeast Trade Center’ being set up at Shendra MIDC. This commercial project is designed according to the architecture. There are 108 shops, 118 offices, multilevel restaurants and commercial hotels. The ‘Jeevan Vaibhav’ is a 1 and 2 BHK flat apartment at Sundarwadi. Apart from this, information about 2 BHK row-house project ‘Vianas Panchvatika’ and fourth project at Nakshatrawadi is also being given here. There will be 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats.

Oracon Ventures

Amrish Haujwala

The name ‘Auram Shubhalaya’ contains everything. This is a joint venture between Arocon Infra and Subhash Promoters. Luxurious apartment ‘Auram Shubhalaya’ has been set up in front of Surya Lawns on Beed Bypass road. There are 4 wings with 2 and 3 BHK flats. It has 2 wings ready. Large size rooms are a feature of the project. All the basic facilities from parking to swimming pools are provided here. Here, those who buy a flat can avail the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. Arocon Ventures ‘The Orocon’ business center is an ambitious plan.