'Lokmat Property Fair 2022' to be organized

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

Are you looking for the right house? Then wait a minute, because 'Lokmat Property Fair-2022' has been organized especially for you between March 4 to 6. Here you will find information about more than a hundred housing projects of reputed builders in the city. In addition, there will be stalls of nationalized and private banks for instant home loans if you like the house. This will save you a lot of time and money in finding your favorite home. Notably, it will also have RERA registered housing projects for members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

Those who live in rented houses have come to realize the importance of own house during the corona period. And those who have their own house, flat, have realized the importance of a large house. As a result, those with a 2BHK, want to move to a 3BHK and those with a 3BHK want to move to a 4BHK flat. However, when buying a house, one has to wander around the city to look for housing projects on holidays and also manage between business and job. This, in turn, delays the prospect of buying a home. 'Lokmat Property Fair-2022' has been organized keeping in view the problems of the customers. So don't wait further and fulfill your dream by buying a house in 'Lokmat Property Fair'.

Why Aurangabad for home purchase?

Because now after Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad has caught everyone's attention. The Solapur-Dhule National Highway and Samruddhi expressway will bring more prosperity to the city in the years to come. New industries are emerging at DMIC's Shendra and Bidkin nodes. With a tourism capital, automobile and medicine hub, reputed hospitals for health care, higher education facilities, cement road network, Smart City, calm, quiet city, everyone is keen to buy a home in Aurangabad.

A golden opportunity for builders

'Lokmat Property Fair-2022' is also a golden opportunity for builders to reach out to home buyers in Marathwada. This will be the perfect time for various construction professionals to bring their innovative, quality products to the world. The three-day exhibition attracts thousands of visitors. They then visit the site. Many of them immediately book a home and shop to avail the offers and discounts during this period. The only way to reach thousands of customers in one place is the 'Lokmat Property Fair'. The organizers have appealed to builders, construction material manufacturers, distributors, architects, interior decorators, architectural consultants, property brokers, banks to contact Ajay Joshi on (9850402800) and home loan, personal finance and banking institutions can contact Shrikant Bansod (9850384207) to participate in this exhibition.