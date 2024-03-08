Lokmat Property Show - four

The president of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter of CREDAI, Vikas Chaudhary, has set up the stall of Vikas Developers, at the exhibition. It provides information on 3 BHK-flats project ‘Sai Mayuresh Residency’ at Pannalalnagar; 3 BHK-flats project (in the same locality) Siddhivinayak Heritage. The project of 25 flats has been completed. The other projects, situated in front of Chetak Ghoda, ‘Shree Durga Heights’ and ‘Shivarchan Residency’ have 2 and 3 BHK flats. The project ‘Snehmanjiri Residency’ (at Sanmitra Colony) has 12 flats of 3 BHK and the project Govind Bhavan at Osmanpura has 3 BHK flats. The 4 BHK flats project is also started at Khadkeshwar, located in the centrepoint, of the city. The big project of 80 flats ‘Sai Adinath Majestic’ is on Beed Bypass. Besides, it at Jainagar, the housing project ‘Sai Akshay’ is of 2 BHK flats. Besides, 3 BHK and 4 BHK row house project is also underway at Beed Bypass. The customers visiting at our stall will be provided with details of our various housing projects under one roof. Hence definitely visit the Lokmat Property Show and book your dream home.