Lokmat Property Show (part 4)

Sunil Kala

Graphic Infrastructure Pvt Ltd is constructing ‘Suvarnanil Housing Street’ on Beed Bypass-Deolai road. An innovative township is nearing completion, consisting of 1 BHK and 2 BHK and row-house. They have also been made available according to Vastushastra. Excellent planning and high quality construction but a very reasonable price. Also, internal cement roads, street lights, club houses, lawns will be provided. In a good environment and quality construction for all. The opportunity for such a reasonably prices scheme will never come again. Also, the last date to get the benefit of 2.67 lakh of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is March 15. Consumers should take advantage of this project.

Maharashtra Gramin Bank

Shwetali Deshpande

The Lokmat Property Show has a stall of ‘Maharashtra Gramin Bank’, that is providing the best opportunity to buy a house with low interest rates starting from 6.95 percent. Low processing rates, PMAY subsidy. Vehicle loan starting from 7.80 percent is made available. Gold loan, property loan, doctor special loan and MSME loans are available at the expo.

AU Bank

For the first time in the home exhibition, 'AU Small Finance Bank' has set up its stall. Customers are showing more interest in learning about these banks and their schemes. The bank is offering loans at 8 to 11 per cent interest for home loans. Apart from this, loan facility on house construction, loan facility for house renovation, loan facility on home loan, purchase of land and loan on construction are being given. Apart from this FD information is being given in detail.