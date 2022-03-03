'Lokmat Property Show' starts from today

Three-day exhibition: Multiple options under one roof for your dream home

Aurangabad, March 3:

The inauguration of the ‘Lokmat Property Show 2022’ will be held on Friday at 11 am at Lokmat Bhavan on Jalna road. This property show is presented by Bhai Shri Ventures, powered by 'Shlok Realties' and supported by 'Nabhraj Group'.

District collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, Maharashtra CREDAI president Pramod Khairnar (elect), local CREDAI branch president Nitin Bagdia, founder president of Naredco Ramesh Nagpal, director of Bhai Shri Ventures Praveen Somani, Makrand Deshpande, directors of 'Shlok Realities' CA Shweta Bharatiya, Navneet Bharatiya, director of Nabhraj Group Rajesh Butole and other professionals will be present.

The expo has the participation of reputed builders of the city and detailed information about their housing projects in different parts of the city. Apart from this, the builders have arranged special vehicles for the buyers to visit the preferred housing projects. There will be a special section of banks to provide home loans at the home expo. The organizers have appealed to citizens to visit this exhibition and book the right house.

What's on display

Information on housing projects in various areas of the city. There are also stalls of furniture, solar systems, vehicles and home loans.

Home exhibition till March 6

’Lokmat Property Show 2022’ is a three-day exhibition taking place from March 4-6. The exhibition will run from 11 am. to 8 pm. Admission will be through the back entrance of Lokmat Bhavan.