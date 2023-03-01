Lokmat Property Show to start tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

If you are not getting the houses as desired and at desired locations, no need to worry now as Life Spaces presents and Nabhraj Group supported ‘Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ is coming soon. It will be a golden opportunity for the customers to book and purchases houses in the exhibition. The exhibition will be held between March 3 and 5, where many aspirants will get the opportunity to fulfill their dreams to have their own house.

The exhibition will be held at Lokmat Bhavan’s Air-conditioned hall on Jalna Road and will be open between 10.30 am to 8 pm. Moreover, renowned builders and developers, home loan banks, financial institutions, and customers will come under one roof. Information on various options from 1BHK, row-houses, shops, showrooms, offices, luxury flats, bungalows, pent houses and others will be available in the exhibition. Most of the housing projects are now established as per Vastushashtra and information about it will be provided. Many renowned builders from the city are also launched housing projects in Pune and Mumbai. The information about it will be provided here.

Apart, seminars on various issues related to the real estate sector will be held. The intention of the exhibition is to update the information on the latest technologies, new developments, and concepts and to encourage people to buy houses. The customers will get the opportunity to directly interact with the builders. They can get quality houses at affordable prices. The organisers have appealed to the people to spare the time between March 3 and 5 and fulfill their dreams to have a house of their own.

Commercial complexes

Several commercial complexes are being established in the city, which included shops, showrooms, and offices. The city traders can get this information here.

“The Holi festival is here. Although, there is ample awareness among people to use natural colours, but people are not using it. People visiting the stall of exhibition associate partner Biz Tower will be given the gift of packet of natural colour”.

- Balkishan Baldava, Biz Tower

- Different options for purchasing houses will be available. Hence, register for it today itself.

- If maximum answers are given to the questions on the entry pass of Lokmat Property Show, more and more options will be made available for it.

- Further information can be obtained on 9850402800