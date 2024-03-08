Lokmat Property Show (two)

This is a golden opportunity to buy different types of plots and houses under one roof at the Lokmat Property Show. The information about fixing solar panels to save electricity after buying a house is given. The stall of Tirupati Solar Energy and Services has been set up here specially. We are the channel partner of Tata Power. Hence the information about Tata Power Solar Rooftop is being given along with the requirement of solar panels of different kilowatt (KW) capacity depending upon the size of row house and bungalow. The information about the Central Government’s PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana is also given. The scheme offers a subsidy of Rs 30,000 on the installation of a 1 KW solar roof panel; Rs 60,000 on the installation of a 2 KW solar roof panel and Rs 78,000 on the installation of a 3 KW solar roof panel. Besides, detailed information on how to install solar panels without depositing a single rupee along with the loan facility is also being given at the stall.