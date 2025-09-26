“Lokmat Rangilo Dandiya” fever is rising day by day!

Passes for entry to Lokmat’s Dandiya Festival are available on Book My Show. For the last 5 days of group offers, contact the organizers at 9423931873.

---------------

Scan QR Code to Book Tickets

--------------

Today’s Special Attraction:

Today at Dandiya 4, the special attraction is a DJ.

DJ Tochi Dandiya will be performing.

---------------

Photo Caption:

During the prize distribution, WOW founders Ruchira Darda and Nitin Bagadiya, along with Rameshwar Palskar, Adnan Shaikh, and Anand Hawale, were present.

At Lokmat Rangilo Dandiya, Ruchira Darda and her team from WOW visited, boosting the enthusiasm of Dandiya lovers.

---------------

Rangilo Dandiya Winners:

• Dandiya King: Arjun Reddy

• Dandiya Queen: Sanehal Lende

• Best Dressed Female: Pallavi Dusane

• Best Dressed Male: Sudhir Rathod

• Best Couple: Yash Shastri & Jaspreet

• Dandiya Princess: Swara Lende

• Judges: Vanita Chhajed & Mugdha Kulkarni